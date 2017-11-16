News

Man and two children killed in devastating house fire

Lebanon's president says crisis over with PM Hariri's France trip

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun tweeted on Thursday that he hoped the country's political crisis was over following Saad al-Hariri's acceptance of a French invitation to visit Paris.

Earlier a source close to Hariri said the prime minister, who resigned this month while in Saudi Arabia but has yet to return to Beirut, was expected to leave Riyadh for France within the next 48 hours.
Aoun said Lebanon remained committed to its policy of staying out of regional conflicts, especially those between Arab states, presidential sources said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sarah Dadouch, Editing by Angus McDowall and Gareth Jones)

