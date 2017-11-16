Telstra's NBN sign has two major mistakes on it - but what are they?

Telstra is already under fire over its under-performing NBN network, and things didn't get much better after glaring errors were noticed on a promotional sign in one of their business centres.

An image taken at the West Perth Telstra Business Centre of a sign promoting the latest suburbs where the NBN is rolling out managed to make two major mistakes below its invitation to "register your interest with us".

Firstly the western suburb of Daglish is misspelt, somewhat humourously, as "Gaglish".

Secondly, the suburb of Nedlands is listed twice, prompting some social media users to wonder if that meant NBN speeds were twice as fast in the area.

How such obvious mistakes could be made is a matter for conjecture, but when contacted by News Corp about the errors, NBN passed the buck, responding with a brief statement: "This is a Telstra sign".

Last week Telstra announced it will refund 42,000 customers after complaints to the ACCC of poor service and slow connection speeds.