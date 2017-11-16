News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Canadian cruise drug mule jailed in NSW (clone 39922466)
Cruise ship cocaine smuggler, 24, breaks down in tears as she's jailed

Zimbabwe's Biti says could work in post-coup unity government

Reuters
Reuters /

HARARE (Reuters) - Former Zimbabwe finance minister Tendai Biti said on Thursday he would be happy to work in any national unity government that emerges from this week's coup, but only if opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai was also on board.

"If Morgan says he's in, I'm in," Biti, who earned international respect during his time as finance minister in a 2009-2013 unity government, told Reuters. "The country needs a solid pair of hands so one might not have a choice."

(Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by James Macharia)

Back To Top