Turkey expects EU to provide total 6 billion euros under migrant deal by end-2018: minister

Reuters
Reuters /

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey expects the European Union to provide the remaining portion of the 3 billion euros ($3.53 billion) which the bloc pledged under a migrant deal by end-2017, according to the text of a speech by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday.

In the text of the speech, which he was making to a parliamentary budget commission, Cavusoglu also said Ankara expected a further 3 billion euros to be allocated by end-2018.


(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)

