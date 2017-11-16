Can you pass the 'impossible' 10-question IQ test baffling 99 per cent of people?

While you may fancy yourself as a bit of a problem solver, the numbers suggest a new 10-question IQ test, that is baffling the Internet, will do the same to you.

Less than 0.1 per cent of participants have managed to secure full marks in the quiz from Playbuzz.

Filled with seemingly easy riddles and puzzles, Terry Stein’s quiz may seem straightforward at first glance, but don’t be fooled, it’s far from it.

The test claims that those who do defy the numbers and secure full marks have a “passion for perfection”.

Try it out for yourself.

1.

Answers

1. Badminton - While football seems an obvious choice given there's no hitting instrument is the only sport that is played without a ball.

2. 56398 - You must rearrange the numbers in the same order as the word 'Ocean' has been arranged to form the solution.

3. 24 - When Tina is 24, her brother will be 12.

4. Eight - The sequence works by adding one to the number then multiplying the next by two meaning that 8 does not work in the pattern.

5. Fruit - While the creator has thrown in an extra 'e', the answer is mandarin(e).

6. Five - A fifth of 200 is 40, half that to get 20, divide it by four to leave you with five.

7. Five - Given you can't take half a trip, Eric would have to take five trips.

8. Suited - The definition of 'suited' is right or appropriate for a particular purpose.

9. Studying - The virus is the catalyst for the vaccine as is studying for an exam.

10. Two - If you take two oranges then you will have two oranges.