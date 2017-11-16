News

U.S. tax panel chair sees support for Obamacare mandate repeal in tax bill

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the House of Representatives' tax-writing committee on Wednesday predicted there will be strong support for repealing the Obamacare individual healthcare mandate when House-Senate negotiators hash out differences in their tax reform plans.

"We're very supportive of getting rid of that tax. We're encouraged by the Senate's action; we're hopeful they pass it. And I think in conference committee you'll see strong support," Representative Kevin Brady, a Republican, said in an interview with Fox News.
The House version of the tax bill, which will be voted on this week, does not repeal the mandate.

