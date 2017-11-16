The emotional response to the same sex marriage vote that Australia missed

While millions of Australians tuned in to watch the ABS boss deliver the 'Yes' win for same sex marriage, many missed an emotional moment happening on stage.

Sign language interpreter’s emotional response to 'Yes' win

Sign language interpreter Mandy Dolejsi, a strong supporter of marriage equality, was "understandably" touched by Wednesday's result revealing seven million Australians voted 'yes.'

She was the official sign language interpreter of the result and remained on the podium for the speech.

But her student, Matthew Toohey, tweeted that Ms Dolejsi made a few "unforced errors."

"She is definitely easy to understand, though her emotions got the better of her a couple of times today," he said.

"A few more 'unforced errors' than usual for Mandy. Understandably."

Same-sex marriage is on track to be legalised before Christmas after draft laws were introduced to the Senate.

Liberal Dean Smith's private senator's bill hit parliament on Wednesday after the Australian Bureau of Statistics announced a 61.6 per cent 'yes' vote in support of changing the Marriage Act.

Attorney-General George Brandis expects the Senate to deal with the bill by the end of the next sitting week on November 30, with debate to get under way on Thursday.

If the Senate passes the bill by November 30, the House of Representatives could begin debating the bill on December 4.