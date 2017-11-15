News

Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery
Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery

Qualcomm-NXP ruling may be in 2018: EU competition commissioner

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIJING (Reuters) - A ruling on Qualcomm Inc's proposed $38 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV may come in 2018, European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager said on Wednesday.

Qualcomm-NXP ruling may be in 2018: EU competition commissioner

Qualcomm-NXP ruling may be in 2018: EU competition commissioner

People familiar with the matter told Reuters in October that Qualcomm has offered to buy NXP without some of its patents in a bid to win EU antitrust regulatory approval. The deal, the biggest-ever for the semiconductor industry, would make Qualcomm the leading supplier to the fast-growing automotive chips market.



(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

