Flydubai nears deal to order 175 Boeing 737 MAX: sources

By Alexander Cornwell and Tim Hepher

DUBAI (Reuters) - Boeing Co. <BA.N> is close to securing an order from flydubai, the Middle East discount airline, for 175 narrow body jets, according to people familiar with the matter.

The is being negotiated at the week-long Dubai Airshow which ends on Thursday, the sources said, declining to be identified as the matter is private.

The airline, owned by the government of Dubai, was scheduled to hold a news conference at Dubai Airshow around noon.

Reuters reported this week that flydubai was seeking requests for proposals from Airbus and Boeing for a new order of up to 175 passenger jets.

Flydubai Chief Executive Ghaith al-Ghaith confirmed on Sunday the airline was working on a new order, but declined to discuss details.

The current fleet of flydubai, which launched in 2009, is all Boeing jets, having last announced an order in 2013 for 75 737 MAXs.

Flydubai's long-haul cousin airline Emirates on Sunday announced a commitment for 40 Boeing 787-10s in a deal worth $15.1 billion.

Emirates and flydubai are deepening their closer commercial ties at the request of their shared owner, the government of Dubai.

