Zimbabwe opposition calls for peaceful return to democracy

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) called for a peaceful return to constitutional democracy on Wednesday after an overnight military coup against 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe.

The MDC, the main political challenger to Mugabe's ZANU-PF party for the last two decades, also said it hoped the military intervention would lead to the "establishment of a stable, democratic and progressive nation state".



(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)