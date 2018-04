TAIPEI (Reuters) - Shares of Taiwan's Foxconn <2317.TW>, a major Apple Inc <AAPL.O> supplier, slid 3 percent on Wednesday after the electronics manufacturer reported a 39 percent slide in quarterly earnings amid later-than-expected shipments.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, fell to T$103 a share in early trade.

