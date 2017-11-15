WATCH: Boy, 10, rescued from washing machine

News

Footage shows the firefighters working to free the boy on Sunday.

They attempt to pull him out of the washing machine, but are quick to stop because it's hurting him.

The boy was stuck in a washing machine.

The crew end up using tools to take the machine apart.

It took half an hour but the boy was successfully freed.

He suffered only a few scratches on his knees.

It's not known why he entered the appliance in the first place.

Firefighters worked to free him.

