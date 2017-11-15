WATCH: Boy, 10, rescued from washing machine

Firefighters were tasked with an unusual rescue when a 10-year-old boy became stuck in a washing machine in China.

Footage shows the firefighters working to free the boy on Sunday.

They attempt to pull him out of the washing machine, but are quick to stop because it's hurting him.

The crew end up using tools to take the machine apart.

It took half an hour but the boy was successfully freed.

He suffered only a few scratches on his knees.

It's not known why he entered the appliance in the first place.