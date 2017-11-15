News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Canadian cruise drug mule jailed in NSW (clone 39922466)
Cruise ship cocaine smuggler, 24, breaks down in tears as she's jailed

Australian PM says government aims to legalize same-sex marriage by year-end

Reuters
Reuters /

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Wednesday his government will seek to pass legislation to legalize same-sex marriage by the end of the year after a majority of voters supported the move in a non-compulsory survey.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday 61.6 percent of voters cast their ballots in support of same-sex marriage. A total of 38.4 percent were opposed.

"The Australian people have tasked us to get this done. This year, before Christmas - that must be our commitment," Turnbull told reporters in Canberra.




(Reporting by Colin PackhamEditing by Richard Pullin)

Back To Top