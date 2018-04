Australian PM says government aims to legalize same-sex marriage by year-end

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Wednesday his government will seek to pass legislation to legalize same-sex marriage by the end of the year after a majority of voters supported the move in a non-compulsory survey.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday 61.6 percent of voters cast their ballots in support of same-sex marriage. A total of 38.4 percent were opposed.

"The Australian people have tasked us to get this done. This year, before Christmas - that must be our commitment," Turnbull told reporters in Canberra.

(Reporting by Colin PackhamEditing by Richard Pullin)