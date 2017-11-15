Judge rejects ex-Subway pitchman Jared Fogle's request for new hearing

(Reuters) - A judge has rejected the latest request from Jared Fogle, the imprisoned former pitchman for fast-food chain Subway, to reconsider his case two years after he pleaded guilty to child pornography and sex with minors charges.

Fogle, acting on his own behalf without an attorney, submitted court papers last week from the federal prison in Colorado where he is serving a sentence of more than 15 years.

A federal judge in Indiana who presided over Fogle's criminal case rejected his legal motion, which challenged the legal jurisdiction of the court over his actions and asked for a new hearing.

"Regardless of his theory, Fogle's challenge of this court's jurisdiction is rejected" and his motion is denied, U.S. District Judge Tanya Pratt wrote in a two-page ruling on Nov. 8.

Ron Elberger, who represented Fogle in court in 2015 and during an appeal last year, could not be reached for comment.

Fogle, 40, became famous after losing more than 200 pounds (91 kg) through exercise and eating Subway sandwiches, and was a Subway spokesman for more than 15 years until he was fired during the criminal case against him.

Fogle pleaded guilty in 2015 to distributing child pornography and traveling for paid sex with girls.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago last year upheld Fogle's 15-year sentence, after Fogle, through his attorneys, argued the sentence was longer than indicated by sentencing guidelines and inappropriately imposed.

