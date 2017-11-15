News

Beattie admits flaws in closing ceremony (clone 39886499)
Why Comm Games athletes didn't appear in closing ceremony 'stuff up'

'This isn't the Bachelor': ABS boss slammed for prolonged Yes announcement

Yahoo7 /

Australian Bureau of Statistics head David Kalisch has been slammed on social media for his long prologue before announcing Australia had voted yes for same-sex marriage.

On Wednesday at 10am, the ABS lead statistician took to the podium in Canberra to announce 61 per cent of votes were Yes.

But first, Mr Kalisch spoke about the ABS' goals and how the postal votes reached overseas travellers.

Many criticised his speech for being too long.

Australian Bureau of Statistics' David Kalisch took to the podium in Canberra to announce the results. Photo: AAP

Many criticised his speech for being too long. Photo: Twitter

"Could do without an ad for the ABS. Get on with it!," Kim McFayden wrote on Twitter after the speech commenced.

Another tweeted: "Hmm tell me more about how the ABS works, my guy."

Others joked about how Mr Kalisch was purposefully keeping the country in suspense.

"Give the ABS chap a true crime podcast ... there's more suspense than serial," Alice Williamson tweeted.

"Come on ABS, this isn't The Bachelor," Mark Zita said.

Some joked about how Mr Kalisch was purposefully keeping Australians in suspense: Photo: Twitter

Mr Kalisch first spoke about the ABS mission and how the postal vote worked. Photo: Twitter

A majority 'yes' vote was recorded in 133 of the 150 federal electorates across the country, the Australian Bureau of Statistics announced in Canberra on Wednesday.

Every state and territory recorded an overwhelming 'Yes' result bar NSW, which returned less than 60 per cent approval.

The ACT had the highest 'Yes' vote at 74 per cent

More than 12.7 million people - nearly 80 per cent of eligible voters - took part in the survey.

