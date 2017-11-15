'This isn't the Bachelor': ABS boss slammed for prolonged Yes announcement

Australian Bureau of Statistics head David Kalisch has been slammed on social media for his long prologue before announcing Australia had voted yes for same-sex marriage.

On Wednesday at 10am, the ABS lead statistician took to the podium in Canberra to announce 61 per cent of votes were Yes.

But first, Mr Kalisch spoke about the ABS' goals and how the postal votes reached overseas travellers.

Many criticised his speech for being too long.

"Could do without an ad for the ABS. Get on with it!," Kim McFayden wrote on Twitter after the speech commenced.

Another tweeted: "Hmm tell me more about how the ABS works, my guy."

Others joked about how Mr Kalisch was purposefully keeping the country in suspense.

"Give the ABS chap a true crime podcast ... there's more suspense than serial," Alice Williamson tweeted.

"Come on ABS, this isn't The Bachelor," Mark Zita said.

A majority 'yes' vote was recorded in 133 of the 150 federal electorates across the country, the Australian Bureau of Statistics announced in Canberra on Wednesday.

Every state and territory recorded an overwhelming 'Yes' result bar NSW, which returned less than 60 per cent approval.

The ACT had the highest 'Yes' vote at 74 per cent

More than 12.7 million people - nearly 80 per cent of eligible voters - took part in the survey.