News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
fire triple fatal
Man and two children killed in devastating house fire

Kuwait tells Aoun it supports Lebanese sovereignty

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Kuwait's ambassador to Lebanon told President Michel Aoun the Gulf monarchy supports his efforts to overcome the "delicate situation" and stands by Lebanese sovereignty, Aoun said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Kuwait tells Aoun it supports Lebanese sovereignty

Kuwait tells Aoun it supports Lebanese sovereignty

Lebanon's Saudi-allied Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri declared his resignation on Nov. 4 in a broadcast from Riyadh, throwing Lebanon into political crisis.
Saudi Arabia, an ally of Kuwait, has accused Lebanon of declaring war on it because of the influence of Iran-backed Hezbollah, and has advised Saudi citizens to leave Lebanon.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Back To Top