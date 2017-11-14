News

Turkey's Atlasglobal says flights out of Copenhagen back to normal: statement

Reuters
Reuters /

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish airline Atlasglobal on Monday said flights out of Copenhagen had resumed as normal, after security checks found "nothing negative" following a threat to its planes.

"After receiving notice concerning the Atlasglobal flights in Copenhagen Airport, security units were contacted," Atlasglobal said in a statement.
"Necessary security measures were taken, and security units conducted necessary inspections. Nothing negative was encountered. We would like to inform the public that our flight operations in Copenhagen are back to their routine course," it said.
(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan)

