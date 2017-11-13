News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Three dead in France in jihadist shooting spree (clone 39610176)
Gunman identified after three shot dead in France terror attack

WATCH: Dramatic moment hero airport worker grabs smoking bag before explosion

Yahoo7 /

Travellers were evacuated from the main terminal building in Orlando International Airport after a camera battery overheated and exploded inside a bag near a Transport Security Administration checkpoint.

Police Respond to Reports of Gunman at Orlando Airport
1:08

Police Respond to Reports of Gunman at Orlando Airport
Murder suspect dressed in SWAT gear lurks in hallway of church before killing takes place
0:14

Murder suspect dressed in SWAT gear lurks in hallway of church before killing takes place
'Congratulations, That's a Felony': Florida Man Arrested for Impersonating US Marshal
1:46

'Congratulations, That's a Felony': Florida Man Arrested for Impersonating US Marshal
Protest in France Forces Passengers to Walk Along Motorway to CDG Airport
0:42

Protest in France Forces Passengers to Walk Along Motorway to CDG Airport
Technical Issues Disrupt Travels at Sydney Airport
0:43

Technical Issues Disrupt Travels at Sydney Airport
0308_tde_safety
5:43

How parents can protect children from inappropriate online content
White House: No exemptions from steel, aluminum tariffs
1:01

White House: No exemptions from steel, aluminum tariffs
0304_1800_nsw_west
1:31

Multi-billion dollar western Sydney deal signed
Bear Rescue Broadcast Live on Facebook
15:38

Bear Rescue Broadcast Live on Facebook
0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
1:27

Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
Timelapse Shows Ferries on Hudson River During Nor'easter
0:30

Timelapse Shows Ferries on Hudson River During Nor'easter
 

On Twitter, Orlando police said the explosion caused a “loud sound that startled people” and confirmed no shots were fired inside the building.

Video footage shows the dramatic aftermath of the evacuation.

Security official Ricardo Perez bravely grabbed the suspicious bag and moved it away from crowds of passengers, The Sun reports.

He placed it between two pillars to absorb the blast if it exploded.

Perez, who works for the Transport Security Administration at Orlando International Airport in Florida, told News 6: "I was so close to the bag".

There were hours of chaos after the explosion. Instagram/Juanpainter777 via Storyful

“There were folks all over," he said.

"Bag went and started smoking. I approached it, I radioed and then I picked up the bag and brought it over to that handicap sign over there in hopes that if it would go off, it would be able to have some of the shock absorbed by those two pillars."

It was later revealed that it was a lithium battery in a camera inside the bag that had exploded into flames.

It turned out it was a lithium battery inside a camera. Instagram/Juanpainter777 via Storyful

While it was a minor incident, it still caused hours of delays and chaos.

“[I’m] a lot relieved that it wasn’t a worst-case scenario because it could have been and a lot of people hurt,” Perez said.

Back To Top