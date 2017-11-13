WATCH: Dramatic moment hero airport worker grabs smoking bag before explosion

Travellers were evacuated from the main terminal building in Orlando International Airport after a camera battery overheated and exploded inside a bag near a Transport Security Administration checkpoint.

On Twitter, Orlando police said the explosion caused a “loud sound that startled people” and confirmed no shots were fired inside the building.

Video footage shows the dramatic aftermath of the evacuation.

Security official Ricardo Perez bravely grabbed the suspicious bag and moved it away from crowds of passengers, The Sun reports.

He placed it between two pillars to absorb the blast if it exploded.

Perez, who works for the Transport Security Administration at Orlando International Airport in Florida, told News 6: "I was so close to the bag".

“There were folks all over," he said.

"Bag went and started smoking. I approached it, I radioed and then I picked up the bag and brought it over to that handicap sign over there in hopes that if it would go off, it would be able to have some of the shock absorbed by those two pillars."

It was later revealed that it was a lithium battery in a camera inside the bag that had exploded into flames.

While it was a minor incident, it still caused hours of delays and chaos.

“[I’m] a lot relieved that it wasn’t a worst-case scenario because it could have been and a lot of people hurt,” Perez said.