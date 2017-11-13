Mysterious substance washes up on UK beach

News

Yahoo7 /

Council workers from Wyre in the UK wore white suits and masks on the weekend to remove huge chunks of a mysterious, possibly toxic substance that washed up on the beach.

Pet owners were warned to keep their animals well away from Cleveleys near Blackpool while council workers attempted to remove the substance.

Coastguard workers said it is ‘likely’ to be palm oil, which can prove fatal to dogs that lick or eat it, but are now awaiting test results.

Council workers were unsure what the substance was.

The Environment Agency has been drafted in to help investigate the incident, which is being treated seriously by council officials in Wyre.

Fleetwood station officer Mark Sumner said: “If it turns out to be harmless, great, but if it’s palm oil dogs could end up very ill, and death is a possibility.”

A spokesperson from Wyre said the beaches remained open.

“We have received reports of an unknown substance washed up on beaches between Knott End, Fleetwood and Cleveleys," the spokesperson said.

"The substance can be described as fatty, oily, greasy with a rancid aroma and bright orange in colour.

Council workers were quick to remove it.

“The beaches remain open, but we advise people to supervise children carefully and keep your dog on a lead.

"Please avoid all contact with residue on the beach and in the water due to potential health risks.”

