News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Nine injured after hot air balloon crash
Suspected spinal injuries suffered as nine hurt in hot air balloon crash

Telefonica suspends customer service operations in Guatemala after killings

Reuters
Reuters /

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - The Guatemalan unit of telecommunications firm Telefonica SA suspended its customer service operations and closed its shops over the weekend after three of its employees were shot to death in the Central American nation.

The three killings and the wounding of a fourth employee occurred in four separate attacks on Friday.
"This is a typical case of extortion in business areas in dangerous parts of the country," a company representative, who asked not to be named because of safety concerns, told Reuters on Sunday.
"For the safety of our employees, we decided to suspend customer service but will restart tomorrow (Monday) and gradually recover normal operation," the representative said.
Local media published the transcripts of two supposed conversations between an employee of Movistar, Telefonica's local unit, and a man attempting to extort $13,600.
Police spokesman Pablo Castillo said authorities were investigating the killings.
Guatemala is struggling with endemic gang violence, especially from the powerful Mara Salvatrucha, also known as MS-13, and its rival, Calle 18.
Movistar has 4 million clients in Guatemala.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Back To Top