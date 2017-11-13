Patient dies in hospital after shocking note left on ambulance asking paramedics to move

A heart-attack patient has died days after an angry motorist left a note on the windscreen of the ambulance parked out the front of his home.

As paramedics worked on the man inside Livingstone House, a rehabilitation centre in Birmingham, outside a motorist was penning a furious note.

"You may be saving lives, but don't park your van in a stupid place and block my drive," he wrote.

The man then began banging on the side of the ambulance and demand it be moved.

It's now been revealed the man has since died in hospital, local UK media reports.

After he was rushed to the Heartlands Hospital in the West Midlands, the note was shared via Twitter.

"One of our crews encountered this delightful note after assisting a patient suffering a major internal bleed," paramedic Sam Grimson wrote on Twitter.

"The crew were not on scene long due to how poorly the patient was.

"We always try to park appropriately but sometimes it it not possible."

Sometimes we just don't know what to say. This was the note left on an ambulance today. At the time, the crew were helping a man who was extremely unwell after vomiting blood. They took him on blue lights to hospital where he was in a critical condition. #patientscomefirst 🏥🚑💨 pic.twitter.com/RwCCVmZgrA — WMAS (@OFFICIALWMAS) November 10, 2017

Social media users condemned the motorist, questioning how he could be so selfish.

"Sorry but hearing this makes me so damn angry! What is wrong with people?," one person wrote.

"Some people are so selfish and don’t think about the reason as to why a crew would have to do that," another added.

"I hope they see the posting and learn to be more respectful of a service that could save their or family/friends lives in the future."

