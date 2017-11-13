Saudi Arabia requests urgent Arab League meeting over Iran: Egypt state news

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has called for an urgent meeting of Arab League foreign ministers in Cairo next week to discuss Iran's intervention in the region, an official league source told Egypt's MENA state news agency on Sunday.

The call came after the resignation of Lebanon's prime minister pushed Beirut back into the center of a rivalry between Sunni kingdom Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran and heightened regional tensions.



(Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; writing by Patrick Markey; editing by Susan Fenton)