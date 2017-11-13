News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Dog hailed hero for saving elderly owner trapped in her home
'Ingenious' dog hailed hero for saving elderly owner trapped in her home

Aussie Peers loses at World Tour Finals

Darren Walton
AAP /

Australian Davis Cup doubles ace John Peers has made a losing start to his title defence at the World Tour Finals in London.

0303_sun_ross
7:49

El Hablador goes on tour
Defend Boyle Heights activists go on Boyle Heights tour
0:59

Defend Boyle Heights activists go on protest tour
0221_1800_PER-Federer
1:44

State government fails to disclose Federer expenses
Federer calls sixth Australian Open win "surreal"
1:18

Federer calls sixth Australian Open win "surreal"
0114_1800_SYD-AusOpen
1:52

Federer a reluctant favourite at Australian Open
Video shows Japanese war wreck
0:54

Video shows Japanese war wreck
Algorithms need to change at social media companies: Tech...
3:12

Algorithms need to change at social media companies: Tech...
An Exclusive Look Inside Hong Kong's Top Hotels
3:43

An Exclusive Look Inside Hong Kong's Top Hotels
0714_1600_nat_tour
1:35

Gruesome tour at Belanglo Forest shut down
0415_1130_nat_drugs
0:54

Rogerson shot dead drug dealer, McNamara tells court
Man named who died in avalanche
0:17

Man named who died in avalanche
Froome skips celebrations to help fan pop question
0:30

Froome skips celebrations to help fan pop question
 

Peers and his Finnish partner Henri Kontinen went down 6-4 7-6 (10-8) to American Ryan Harrison and Kiwi Michael Venus in their opening pool match at the O2 Arena on Sunday.

The defeat leaves Peers and Kontinen almost certainly needing to win their remaining two second-round matches to make the semi-finals.

The pair were unbeaten in five matches last year in a breakthrough that not only yielded Peers a $300,000 windfall but also proved the springboard to Australian Open doubles glory two months later.

But they'll need to rebound quickly if they are to make an impact at this year's event, where the world's top eight teams have gathered hoping to claim the biggest non-grand slam title of the season.

Back To Top