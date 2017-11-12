LONDON (Reuters) - London mayor Sadiq Khan said on Sunday he supported efforts by the city's transport regulator Transport for London to try to reach a compromise with Uber after the taxi app confirmed it would appeal in a running row over workers' rights.

London mayor supports compromise efforts between regulator and Uber

"Uber are challenging Transport for London through the courts as is their right to do so ... I support the TFL commissioner meeting with the global CEO of Uber to see if we can reach a compromise," Khan told the BBC's Andrew Marr show.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)