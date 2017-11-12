Groom told he had 'weeks to live' stuns wedding guests by revealing he's not dying

A groom presented possibly the best gift of all at his own wedding when he revealed to his new bride that he was not terminally-ill after an initial diagnosis claimed he was.

Jack Kane, from the UK, was shocked to find out he had just "weeks to live" after a tumour was discovered on his spine.

The 23-year-old woke up one morning to find he couldn't move at all, The Sun reports.

He felt intense back pain, pins and needles and hypersensitivity in his legs.

Doctors told him he had terminal cancer.

While thinking he didn't have long to live, Mr Kane begged nurses to help him out of his wheelchair and on to one knee so he could ask the love of his life to marry him.

She, of course, said yes.

However, in the eight days leading up to the big moment, Mr Kane was told that doctors actually made a mistake.

He might actually have a rare neurological condition called neuromyelitis optica, also known as Devic’s disease but doctors are still working to confirm the diagnosis.

He waited until the wedding reception at Billingham's Synthonia Suites to deliver the good news as his family live and work away.

Emma said she would "never forget" the atmosphere in the room when Mr Kane said 'I'm not terminal'.

"You could hear a pin drop. Everyone looked like they were taking seconds to register what was going on then the room erupted into cheers and crying," she said.

While he still has a long road ahead, Mr Kane said he had always planned on marrying his partner.

“I was always going to marry her – we’ve known each other for nearly ten years and have been together for the last three. From the day I first met her I knew I wanted to be with her," he said.

“My legs may never come back but there are people worse off than me. I won’t be beaten by something I can’t see."