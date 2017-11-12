Toddler with dairy allergy dies after school allegedly fed him cheese sandwich

A three-year-old boy's death is now being investigated by authorities after it's believed he suffered an allergic reaction to a grilled cheese sandwich that was given to him at his preschool.

Elijah was at a New York school when a supervising adult allegedly gave him the sandwich "despite them knowing and having documented that he has a severe allergy to dairy", according to reports.

There was no call to emergency services from the boy's preschool, with staff instead calling his mother who took him to the hospital, records show.

Christopher Miller, a spokesman for the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, told American broadcaster ABC News that "safety of our children" is "important".

"There is nothing more important than the safety of our children and we are deeply saddened by this tragedy," he said.

"We will get to the bottom of what happened here. In the meantime, we closed the Centre for Family Services and continuing to aggressively investigate what happened and whether the facility could have done something differently to prevent this tragedy."

The school is also conducting its own investigation.

Elijah leaves behind his "heartbroken mother, Dina, father, Thomas, and his 5-year-old brother, Sebastian," according to the GoFundMe page, which has raised nearly $20,000 by 325 donors in two days.

The family say they're "immersed in our grief" but are facing an "overwhelming list of financial and practical matters, all related to Elijah's untimely death".

Health officials told CBS2 that the school failed to follow a written safety plan and failed to adequately supervise the child.

"We can and must do more to protect our children from life threatening allergic reactions in the US schools," a family member wrote.

"It is an unimaginable time for everyone who loved Elijah, in particular for his 5-year-old brother Sebastian, who struggles to understand that his brother is truly gone."

"We dread the upcoming holiday season without our little boy. We are lost. For everyone who has already reached out to us with a text, a phone call, or a hot plate of food, it is your expressed care that keeps us going."