'He said he'd blow our heads off': Armed gang threatens Melbourne homeowner

An armed gang, which rammed a police car then continued its crime spree by threatening a home owner with a gun in Melbourne’s southeast it has emerged.

Armed gang threatens homeowner

Police have pursued the offenders three times over the past two days but each time they’ve escaped.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, John Scheffman and his wife were woken by three masked men destroying his backyard.

He said he opened the window and told the men to leave, but one of the men threatened him with a gun.

“(He) said he'd blow our heads off,” Mr Scheffman said.

“I was pretty shaky. I pulled my wife back and we ran to another room.”

He then called police.

The gang of three were trying to break through his back gates in their stolen BMW but they couldn’t get through so they jumped the fence using the landscaper’s own axe through Mr Scheffman’s back door.

Victoria Police Detective Senior Constable Rohan Brock said the attack wasn’t random.

“It certainly wasn’t a random aggravated burglary,” he said.

“They were certainly targeting something at that address in particular, that vehicle.”

The gang's crime spree began 24 hours earlier when they rammed a divvy van at the Carrum McDonald’s and injured a police officer.

They were then sighted in nearby Baxter before Saturday’s violent home invasion.

Each time police gave chase but called it off for safety.