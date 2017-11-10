News

'Superhero' boy still healing years after pushing brother from path of car

Driver thanks family for compassion after boy's death in school crash

Yahoo7 News /

A woman accused of a fatal car accident at a Sydney school says she is grateful a father of one of the victims has offered forgiveness.

Maha Al-Shennag has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving for the death of two eight-year-old boys in a crash at Banksia Road Public Schoolon Tuesday.

Jihad Darwiche was buried in an Islamic ceremony on Thursday and through a translator, his father offered Ms Al-Shennag forgiveness.

One of the boys has been identified as Jihad Darwiche. Source: 7 News

The community mourns Jihad's death. Source: AAP

On Friday, her lawyer, Nicholas Hanna, released a statement saying his client had heard the message.

“Ms Al-Shennag has told me that she is very grateful for [the father's] message of forgiveness and compassion," Mr Hanna said.

"Ms Al-Shennag wishes to apologise with all of her heart to [him] and to each of the victims, their families and the community in general.

Ms Al-Shennag shows for bail. Source: 7 News via Ten News

"Her thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by this tragedy."

The 52-year-old reported for bail at Bankstown Police Station for the first time on Friday.

She will face court next month.

