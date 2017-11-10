Driver thanks family for compassion after boy's death in school crash

A woman accused of a fatal car accident at a Sydney school says she is grateful a father of one of the victims has offered forgiveness.
Maha Al-Shennag has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving for the death of two eight-year-old boys in a crash at Banksia Road Public Schoolon Tuesday.
Jihad Darwiche was buried in an Islamic ceremony on Thursday and through a translator, his father offered Ms Al-Shennag forgiveness.
On Friday, her lawyer, Nicholas Hanna, released a statement saying his client had heard the message.
“Ms Al-Shennag has told me that she is very grateful for [the father's] message of forgiveness and compassion," Mr Hanna said.
"Ms Al-Shennag wishes to apologise with all of her heart to [him] and to each of the victims, their families and the community in general.
- Victorian schoolboy crushed by falling tree branch
- Fishmonger reveals the seafood that saw him lose 67kg
- Driver on the run after ramming cop cars in Macca's drive-thru
"Her thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by this tragedy."
The 52-year-old reported for bail at Bankstown Police Station for the first time on Friday.
She will face court next month.