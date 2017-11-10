Self-driving bus crashes in first hour of service

News

Heartbreak behind AFL star's post about birth of newborn twins
While the technology may exist, a French start-up company is quickly learning there's one element they can't control - human error.

Navya's autonomous electric vehicle shuttle doesn't hit overly high speeds, shuffling along a downtown circuit at around 24km/h.

But, just an hour into its year-long trial (which follows a successful stint in January) the shuttle was hit by a delivery truck that was backing up.

Las Vegas' self-driving shuttle service marked its return by getting into a minor collision. Source: KSNV

None of the eight passengers aboard the driverless vehicle suffered injuries and neither did the truck driver.

Instead, the front bumper of the shuttle took the brunt of the damage.

A spokesperson for AAA, which is sponsoring the latest pilot program, said on Twitter that the accident was due to "human error" on the part of the truck driver.



A representative of the Las Vegas City government also posted a note on its official Tumblr page detailing the accident.

"The autonomous shuttle was testing today when it was grazed by a delivery truck downtown," the post stated.

"The shuttle did what it was supposed to do, in that its sensors registered the truck and the shuttle stopped to avoid the accident.

The trial is set to continue, but the incident will do little to ease the concerns of those sceptical about self-driving cars.

