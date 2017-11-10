Self-driving bus crashes in first hour of service

After considerable investment and months of preparation, a driverless bus has crashed in its first hour of service in downtown Las Vegas.

While the technology may exist, a French start-up company is quickly learning there's one element they can't control - human error.

Navya's autonomous electric vehicle shuttle doesn't hit overly high speeds, shuffling along a downtown circuit at around 24km/h.

But, just an hour into its year-long trial (which follows a successful stint in January) the shuttle was hit by a delivery truck that was backing up.

None of the eight passengers aboard the driverless vehicle suffered injuries and neither did the truck driver.

Instead, the front bumper of the shuttle took the brunt of the damage.

A spokesperson for AAA, which is sponsoring the latest pilot program, said on Twitter that the accident was due to "human error" on the part of the truck driver.

You can't make this one up. #LasVegas has the country's first driverless shuttle operating in real-time traffic...& it crashed on its first day of service.🤦🏻@News3LV @KyndellNews3LV https://t.co/QB2a1sd4as pic.twitter.com/NaQ3zPwAoL — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) November 8, 2017

A representative of the Las Vegas City government also posted a note on its official Tumblr page detailing the accident.

"The autonomous shuttle was testing today when it was grazed by a delivery truck downtown," the post stated.

"The shuttle did what it was supposed to do, in that its sensors registered the truck and the shuttle stopped to avoid the accident.

The trial is set to continue, but the incident will do little to ease the concerns of those sceptical about self-driving cars.