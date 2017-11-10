GM schedules investor event to discuss 'an autonomous future'

News

By Joseph White

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co<GM.N> on Thursday said it will outline "our vision for an autonomous future" in a webcast for investors on Nov. 30, the latest signal from the largest U.S. automaker that it intends to expand its efforts to put self-driving cars to commercial use.

GM's announcement comes just days after Alphabet Inc's <GOOGL.O> Waymo self-driving car unit said it would launch within the next few months a robo-taxi service in a Phoenix suburb using minivans that would have no human driver in the front seat.




(Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Leslie Adler)

