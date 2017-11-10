Double murderer’s chilling final words to victims' families

While strapped to a gurney, awaiting a lethal injection, a man convicted of killing two people in 1991 has used his last words to proclaim his innocence.

Patrick Hannon, 53, was convicted of the brutal 1991 murders of Brandon Snider, 27 and Robert Carter, 28.

As their family members watched on inside Florida State Prison, Hannon told them it was his accomplices that performed the murders, not him.

“I wish I could have done more to save Robert. I didn’t kill anybody, but Ron Richardson and James Acker did,” Hannon said.

“I hope this execution gives the Carter family some peace.

“As far as Brandon Snider, I think that everyone knows what he did to get this ball rolling.

“I’m sorry things worked out like this. The way it did.”

Then as the execution began at 8:38 pm, a woman made eye contact with Hannon and raised her hand as if to wave goodbye.

Hannon's body moved during the execution procedure. His lips twitched, his chest heaved and his arms, legs and body appeared to convulse a bit.

Then, 12 minutes after the execution began, he was pronounced dead.

Florida resumed executions in August after making changes to its death penalty sentencing law. The law now requires a unanimous jury vote for a death sentence.

Hannon's jury recommended death unanimously after finding him guilty of both killings.

Acker was also convicted of the killings and remains in custody after given a life sentence plus 22 years in 2001.

Richardson had accepted a charge of accessory after the fact and a five-year prison sentence in exchange for testifying against Hannon and Acker.

The US Supreme Court had previously found that Florida's old sentencing law, which did not require unanimity, to be unconstitutional.

However, the new sentencing law did not affect Hannon's case because the state's high court ruled that those decided before 2002 were not eligible for relief.

