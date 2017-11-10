News

House panel to finish work on tax legislation Thursday: chairman

Reuters
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled U.S. House Ways and Means Committee will wrap up work on Thursday on major tax overhaul legislation, Chairman Kevin Brady said, which could bring the measure to a vote by the full House as early as next week.

Brady said that before the committee vote is held a change will be inserted into the bill to keep it in line with a requirement that the measure add no more than $1.5 trillion to the U.S. debt.


(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

