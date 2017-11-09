News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Recently married couple were 'minutes from home' when killed in hit-and-run
Recently married couple were 'minutes from home' when killed in hit-and-run

Tillerson says no decision yet on Trump-Putin formal talks

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday there has been no decision on whether President Donald Trump will have formal talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC summit in Vietnam which begins later this week.

Tillerson says no decision yet on Trump-Putin formal talks

Tillerson says no decision yet on Trump-Putin formal talks

Tillerson, speaking to reporters in Beijing where he is accompanying Trump on his Asia tour, said the question was whether a Trump-Putin meeting would have sufficient substance.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Back To Top