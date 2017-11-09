Boy, three, with dairy allergy dies after pre-school gives him cheese sandwich

A grieving family is demanding answers after a three-year-old boy with a “severe dairy allergy” died after eating a grilled cheese sandwich.

Elijah Silvera was only in his first week at the Seventh Avenue Centre for Family Services in Harlem when he went into anaphylactic shock.

He was taken to Paediatric Emergency at Harlem Hospital, but doctors were unable to save him.

His family has said the pre-school was informed of Elijah’s allergy.

“Elijah’s death was completely preventable,” a GoFundMe page set up in his name states.

“Elijah was playing peacefully at his pre-k in Harlem, NYC, when he was given a grilled cheese sandwich by an adult at the pre-k, despite them knowing and having documented that he has a severe allergy to dairy

In addition to covering funeral, memorial and time off work, the family said they plan to use the money raised to have a “second and independent autopsy”.

“We want to find out exactly what caused Elijah’s death and that will mean sorting out exactly where, if any, breakdowns may have occurred at either the school or the hospital,” the post states.

“Having a third party medical examination will ensure our ability to get a clear picture. We just want justice for Elijah.”

The pre-school has referred all calls to the city’s Administration for Family Services.

Newsbreak - November 9