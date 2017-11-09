Heartwarming moment little boy helps girl with Down syndrome overcome fear of rabbits

Fans of a popular UK TV show have been left in tears after a little boy helped a young girl with Down syndrome overcome her fear of rabbits.
As part of Channel 4’s The Secret Life of 4-Year-Olds, a group of young children were met by some furry friends at their Epping school.
While the majority of the youngsters couldn’t get enough of the rabbits, little Ada kept her distance.
Her best friend Tomas was determined to help her conquer her fears though, telling Ada “rabbits don’t eat human… only carrots”.
“Ada is afraid of the rabbits and I’m going to help her. Because she is my best friend,” he told the camera.
Taking his advice, Ada sprinted over and began stroking one of the adorable bunnies
Child development experts, who watched on as part of the Secret Life of 4-Year-Olds, were stunned by the empathy shown by Tomas.
“This is really empathetic behaviour from Tomas. It's like he understands Ada's feeling of being scared.”
While the experts were impressed, the real emotion came from people reacting on Twitter.