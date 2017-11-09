News

Spain's constitutional court annuls Catalan declaration of independence

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Constitutional Court officially annulled the Catalan parliament's Oct. 27 unilateral declaration of independence on Wednesday, a widely expected ruling after the move was suspended by the court.

The Madrid government sacked Catalonia's president and dismissed its parliament hours after the region declared itself independent with 70 votes for, 10 votes against and after lawmakers from three national parties walked out of the vote.

