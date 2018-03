BEIRUT (Reuters) - The European Union on Wednesday said it reaffirmed support for Lebanon's stability and unity after Saad al-Hariri's resignation as prime minister on Saturday plunged the country into crisis.

In a statement, EU ambassadors called on all sides "to pursue constructive dialogue" and to continue work to strengthen Lebanon's institutions and to prepare for parliamentary elections in early 2018 in adherence with the constitution.





