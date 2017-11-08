Chilling video 'shows kidnapped mum running from her captors'

Police have released CCTV footage of the moment mum Sherri Papini fled from her kidnappers in Northern California in the hopes of identifying them.

The video, released by Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, shows Mrs Papini, who disappeared in November 2, 2016, running through a carpark at a Jehovah’s Witness hall more than 200km away from her home in Redding.

Police say this footage was shot between 4.15am and 4.22am on November 24 last year.

That’s 22 days after the 35-year-old was abducted while jogging on a dirt track near her home.

“Upon review of the video surveillance, only one camera located on the south side of the building captured Sherri Papini walking in the area of the Highway 99W and the Interstate 5 northbound interchange,” Major Crimes Unit Sergeant Brian Jackson said in a statement.

“Sherri Papini can be seen running to the church north on Highway 99W and then south on Highway 99W until she goes out of view, heading toward the Interstate 5 northbound on ramp.”

The mum told detectives she was abducted by two Hispanic women. She claims she was released before a truck driver spotted her on the roadside – chained, beaten, branded and malnourished.

She also claimed one of the women had long curly hair, thin eyebrows and pierced ears. The other woman, who was older, had straight black hair with some grey, and thick eyebrows.

But police have been sceptical about whether Mrs Papini was actually kidnapped.

Last month, police said both male and female DNA was recovered from the mother-of-two’s clothes, Fox News reports.

They also released sketches of two partially masked female suspects based on Mrs Papini’s descriptions.

The Sacramento Bee reports Mrs Papini exchanged texts with a man in Michigan in the lead up to her disappearance. Sgt Jackson said the messages were about plans for the pair to meet while he was in California on business.

But police have cleared him on any involvement.

In April it was revealed Mrs Papini was no stranger to police, and according to call logs her family had made a number of calls about the mum-of-two dating back to 2000.