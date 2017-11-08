News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Chilling video 'shows kidnapped mum running from her captors'

Yahoo7 News /

Police have released CCTV footage of the moment mum Sherri Papini fled from her kidnappers in Northern California in the hopes of identifying them.

Mother of 2 killed by nanny yells that defendant is 'evil'
1:20

Mother of 2 killed by nanny yells that defendant is 'evil'
Trump will meet video game execs to discuss school violence
0:59

Trump will meet video game execs to discuss school violence
Pochettino fears VAR will kill emotion of the game
0:53

Pochettino fears VAR will kill emotion of the game
0226_0500_nat_hospital
2:39

Melbourne hospital staff release horrifying video of emergency room violence
0226_0500_nat_ER
1:28

Hospital staff release confronting video of emergency room violence
Video shows border officers' actions and inactions resulted in tragic 2013 incident
7:54

Video shows border officers' actions and inactions resulted in tragic 2013 incident
Police: Surveillance video shows teen attacking 91-year old man
0:22

Police: Surveillance video shows teen attacking 91-year old man
Security video shows deadly attack in Jerusalem
1:24

Security video shows deadly attack in Jerusalem
China bus crash on video
0:48

China bus crash on video
Raw: Drone Video Shows Rohingya Fleeing Myanmar
1:01

Raw: Drone Video Shows Rohingya Fleeing Myanmar
Mob attacks Turkey's pro-Kurdish party headquarters
0:57

Mob attacks Turkey's pro-Kurdish party headquarters
Amazon aims to broaden video audience
1:14

Amazon aims to broaden video audience
 

The video, released by Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, shows Mrs Papini, who disappeared in November 2, 2016, running through a carpark at a Jehovah’s Witness hall more than 200km away from her home in Redding.

Police say this footage was shot between 4.15am and 4.22am on November 24 last year.

That’s 22 days after the 35-year-old was abducted while jogging on a dirt track near her home.

Police say this is the moment the mum ran from her captors. Source: Shasta County Sheriff’s Office

Sherri Papini and her husband Keith. Photo: Yahoo US

“Upon review of the video surveillance, only one camera located on the south side of the building captured Sherri Papini walking in the area of the Highway 99W and the Interstate 5 northbound interchange,” Major Crimes Unit Sergeant Brian Jackson said in a statement.

“Sherri Papini can be seen running to the church north on Highway 99W and then south on Highway 99W until she goes out of view, heading toward the Interstate 5 northbound on ramp.”

The mum told detectives she was abducted by two Hispanic women. She claims she was released before a truck driver spotted her on the roadside – chained, beaten, branded and malnourished.

She also claimed one of the women had long curly hair, thin eyebrows and pierced ears. The other woman, who was older, had straight black hair with some grey, and thick eyebrows.

But police have been sceptical about whether Mrs Papini was actually kidnapped.

Last month, police said both male and female DNA was recovered from the mother-of-two’s clothes, Fox News reports.

They also released sketches of two partially masked female suspects based on Mrs Papini’s descriptions.

The Papini family: Sherri, Keith, Tyler and Violet. Photo: Yahoo US

The Sacramento Bee reports Mrs Papini exchanged texts with a man in Michigan in the lead up to her disappearance. Sgt Jackson said the messages were about plans for the pair to meet while he was in California on business.

But police have cleared him on any involvement.

In April it was revealed Mrs Papini was no stranger to police, and according to call logs her family had made a number of calls about the mum-of-two dating back to 2000.

Back To Top