News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Company behind hot air balloon crash didn't call emergency services after incident
Hot air balloon company didn't call triple-0 after crash, police reveal

Democrat Phil Murphy wins New Jersey governor's election: media

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrat Phil Murphy was elected governor of New Jersey on Tuesday, CNN and MSNBC projected, sweeping to victory in the race to succeed unpopular Republican Governor Chris Christie on a liberal agenda that included a $15 minimum wage and increased school funding.

Democrat Phil Murphy wins New Jersey governor's election: media

Democrat Phil Murphy wins New Jersey governor's election: media

Murphy, a former investment banker and ambassador to Germany, beat Republican Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno, who was hampered by her association with Christie and lagged in fundraising. A one-time presidential candidate, Christie has hit record-low approval ratings as he closes out his eight-year tenure in the Democratic-leaning state.


(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Back To Top