Dog hailed hero for saving elderly owner trapped in her home
'Ingenious' dog hailed hero for saving elderly owner trapped in her home

Strangely beautiful microscopic image goes viral - but can you tell what it is?

Yahoo UK

It’s a strangely beautiful image, looking like some sort of precious orchid, or perhaps some form of undersea – or even alien – life.

But it’s actually a microscope image of something which would usually make you recoil in disgust: a mosquito’s foot.

The image went viral this week after being Tweeted by Nature Is Scary and in a post on Reddit, but it’s actually from the 2016 Royal Photography Society International Images for Science contest.

The image, created by Steve Gschmeissner, was shortlisted for the prize, but has since circulated widely on the web.

The image may look like an orchid, but it's actually a mosquito's foot.

It was created in a scanning electron microscope, and shows a claw, scales and the pulvillus, a pad with adhesive hair.

Scanning electron microscopes blast objects with a beam of electrons, and have an extremely high resolution, LiveScience reports.

Gschmeissner told LiveScience, ‘Insects are fantastic for that because they have all this sort of fine microscopic details.’

