News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Boy, 3, on road to recovery after huge crowdfunding effort allows surgery
Little boy to finally walk after crowdfunding pays for overseas surgery

Exclusive: Macri says Argentina's economy to grow more than 3 percent this year

Reuters
Reuters /

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Argentina's economy will grow "a little more than 3 percent" in 2017, President Mauricio Macri said in an interview on Tuesday, acknowledging his government will likely have to make payments on debt linked to the country's economic performance.

Exclusive: Macri says Argentina's economy to grow more than 3 percent this year

Exclusive: Macri says Argentina's economy to grow more than 3 percent this year

Macri said Argentina would definitely go to the World Trade Organization if the U.S. Commerce Department maintains duties on Argentine biodiesel. He said U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was working for an agreement with the U.S. private sector but admitted "we didn't find it."

(Reporting by Christian Plumb; Writing by Caroline Stauffer in Buenos Aires; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Back To Top