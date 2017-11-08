New Zealand Prime Minister's 'first cat' dies in car crash

An internet celebrity cat belonging to the New Zealand Prime Minister has died after being hit by a car.
Paddles, dubbed the "first cat of New Zealand" became an online sensation when social media users discovered she had opposable thumbs.
But Paddles’ time in the spotlight was this week tragically cut short, with Prime Minister Jacinda Adern confirming the news.
"To anyone who has ever lost a pet, you'll know how sad we feel," the Prime Minister said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.
"Paddles was much loved and not just by us. Thanks for everyone's thoughts.
"And on behalf of Paddles, please be kind to the SPCA. They found her before we did and we will always be grateful for that."
Paddles was born with a rare genetic condition that gives her an extra set of claws that look like opposable thumbs.
It's not exactly known who ran the account, but the amusing description claimed to be an "independent cat" and that it's "not affurliated with the Labour Pawty."
“I am quite happy for that person to continue logging on behalf of Paddles, keeping in mind Paddles has thumbs, I can’t put it past her it’s her own account as well,” Ms Ardern previously told reporters.