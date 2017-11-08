New Zealand Prime Minister's 'first cat' dies in car crash

An internet celebrity cat belonging to the New Zealand Prime Minister has died after being hit by a car.

Paddles, dubbed the "first cat of New Zealand" became an online sensation when social media users discovered she had opposable thumbs.

But Paddles’ time in the spotlight was this week tragically cut short, with Prime Minister Jacinda Adern confirming the news.

"To anyone who has ever lost a pet, you'll know how sad we feel," the Prime Minister said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

"Paddles was much loved and not just by us. Thanks for everyone's thoughts.

"And on behalf of Paddles, please be kind to the SPCA. They found her before we did and we will always be grateful for that."

Thanks Mum for bringing me out so I can speak to the press. Must give the people what they want - and what they want is me. Prrrrp ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uiA1jk3qeN — Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) October 21, 2017

just spent all morning explaining to cat that she's not even 1 yet so how can she possibly be writing her memoirs

Thanks a lot @FirstCatofNZ pic.twitter.com/JW92LNv926 — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) October 24, 2017

Paddles was born with a rare genetic condition that gives her an extra set of claws that look like opposable thumbs.

It's not exactly known who ran the account, but the amusing description claimed to be an "independent cat" and that it's "not affurliated with the Labour Pawty."

“I am quite happy for that person to continue logging on behalf of Paddles, keeping in mind Paddles has thumbs, I can’t put it past her it’s her own account as well,” Ms Ardern previously told reporters.

Just spoke w Paddles’ Dad, @NZClarke. If you would like to remember Paddles you are most welcome and encouraged to donate to the NZ SPCA. 😽 — Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) November 7, 2017

Me before becoming First Cat. Life was so easy. It was the campaign of my life and I am honoured to serve both people and puss. pic.twitter.com/dwf5hDVT5J — Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) October 22, 2017