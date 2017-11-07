News

Big Four banks put on notice as new digital player enters the market

Gemma Acton
7News /

Profits for the Big Four banks have soared to $31 billion this year, but experts warn major change is ahead.

More digital banking is heading our way and its challenges to traditional banking have forced banks overseas to reinvent themselves.

Xinja Bank is about to swing into action in Australia, becoming our very first 100 per cent digital bank.

"Mortgages, current accounts, credit cards, debit cards, deposit accounts, everything really is on the table," CEO of Xinja Bank Eric Wilson told 7 News.

"We don't have big branch networks and we don't have old rubbish IT systems, so we don't have to spend $600 million a year just keeping the thing running."

Xinja Bank is about to swing into action in Australia, becoming our very first 100 per cent digital bank. Picture: 7 News

UK bank Atom is also eyeing off Australia, and its founder and chairman Anthony Thomson agrees that modern banking has evolved.

More digital banking is heading our way. Picture: 7 News

“Money used to be something very physical you carried around with you - you needed a physical bank to put your money into. Today money is just digital,” he said.

Callum Newman, editor of financial market news site Daily Reckoning Australia, said physical branches were a heavy cost for the banks, but added there was still a place for them.

“They're still a point of contact for potential sales and cross-selling so I don't think branches will go completely," he said.

"But I definitely think we will see more traditional job losses in Australia and a heavier emphasis on technology roles.”

The rise of digital banking is forcing bricks and mortar lenders to reinvent themselves. Picture: 7 News

The big four banks dominate with 82 per cent of household loans, while second tier banks such Arab Bank, Bank of Queensland, and Bendigo Bank account for the rest.

The good news for consumers is that more providers means more competition.

The UK has seen the rise of digital banking forcing bricks and mortar lenders to reinvent themselves, and experts say we can expect the same here, with the customer being the clear winner.

