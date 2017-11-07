Boy, 5, found fighting for life in Texas church after mother, sisters killed in front of him

A five-year-old boy remains in a critical condition after he was found fighting for life in a Texas church after a gunman shot dead his mother and sisters in the state's worst mass shooting.

Rylan Ward was shot five times by gunman Devin Patrick Kelley in the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Texas and is undergoing emergency surgery.

Rylan's two sisters Brooke, five, and Emily, seven, as well as their mother Joann Ward were among the 26 people killed.

Their sister, nine-year-old Rihanna, had her glasses shot off her face but survived.

Rylan's father, Chris Ward, is “very devastated,” according to Chris Ward’s uncle, Gary Zwicke, adding, “Stuff like that doesn’t happen in Sutherland Springs".

His uncle, Phillip Ward, told PEOPLE the family is optimistic Rylan will survive but says he may be in the hospital for months and will have to relearn how to walk after breaking bones in his leg.

Rylan's aunt, Leslie Ward, told the New York Daily News she rushed to the church from her home after hearing shots.

"I found my nephew in the front, in pain. It was bad. There was just dead bodies everywhere. It wasn't what I wanted to see," she said.

"At the time, I wasn't worried about it. I was worried about finding my family."

It was revealed that gunman Devin Patrick Kelley was discharged from the Air Force for domestic assault.

Following the assault charge, Kelley was sentenced to 12 months confinement and was twice reduced in rank to basic airman, the Daily Beast reports.

US Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek confirmed to AFP that Kelley had served in logistics readiness at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, from 2010 until he was dishonourably discharged in 2014.

The victims of his shooting rampage ranged in age from five to 72 years old, law enforcement officials told a news conference.