What you don't see when you look at this spectacular photo

Posing 700 metres in the air with your feet dangling over the edge of the remarkable lake Ringedalsvatnet in Norway is a sure-fire way to get some serious Instagram likes.

When you see the end result, it’s not hard to see why travellers go to great lengths to capture the stunning and seemingly isolated scene at 'Troll's Tongue'.

'Sitting on the edge of the world'. Source: Instagram / niklas_kuhlmann

Tourists go to great lengths to capture that perfect shot. Source: Getty

The spectacular spot is nearly 700 metres above the ground. Source: Getty

While you’d be forgiven for thinking the mountain climb would require the most effort, behind the scenes photo show that the real test of endurance is lining up for your turn.

Rarely seen photos from another angle show a queue of keen travellers stretching out of the cameras view as they wait for their chance to get that perfect snap.

Further TripAdvisor posts confirm the reality of one of the world’s most picturesque locations, with some saying it took up to four hours in line to get their chance.

“This destination is full of trash and human waste! Even in the end of the season it’s a LOT of people and approximately an hour in line to have your pictures,” one disappointed tourist wrote.

“When we arrived at Trolltunga I was just sad,” another added.

Behind the scenes shots reveal a side of the picturesque Norway location that you don't see quite so often. Source: Trip Advisor

Some tourists said they have lined up four hours just to get their shot. Source: Trip Advisor

