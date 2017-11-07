Gunmen fire shots at Greece's socialist party headquarters

ATHENS (Reuters) - Two gunmen fired a round of shots at the headquarters of Greece's socialist Pasok party in central Athens on Monday, causing no injuries but slightly damaging a nearby clothing store, police said.

The shots were fired about an hour before a televised debate among candidates to lead the broader socialist alliance.

"There were about 30 people inside the party's headquarters when at least four shots were fired. Two men were seen leaving the scene on a motorbike," a police official said.

A police officer on duty had seen an assailant pointing a gun at him but managed to take cover, the official said, suggesting the gunmen were not targeting the party but the police outside.

Pasok has often been the target of violent attacks in the past and its current leader Fofi Gennimata blamed the government for not taking action to prevent this.

"We have repeatedly been the target of attacks," Gennimata told Skai TV. "We have repeatedly warned the citizens protection minister in the past."

In January attackers shot at riot police guarding the Pasok offices, slightly wounding one officer.

The leftist-led government condemned the attack.







