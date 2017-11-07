REYKJAVIK (Reuters) - Talks on forming a governing coalition between Iceland's Left-Green Movement and three other parties after an Oct. 28 parliamentary election have broken down, broadcaster RUV reported on Monday.

Iceland's leftist opposition fails to form government

President Gudni Johannesson gave the mandate to Left-Green leader Katrin Jakobsdottir last week after her party came second in the election.

Jakobsdottir told broadcaster RUV that the breakdown of the talks was a huge disappointment and that talks had been progressing well.



