Iceland's leftist opposition fails to form government

Reuters
Reuters /

REYKJAVIK (Reuters) - Talks on forming a governing coalition between Iceland's Left-Green Movement and three other parties after an Oct. 28 parliamentary election have broken down, broadcaster RUV reported on Monday.

President Gudni Johannesson gave the mandate to Left-Green leader Katrin Jakobsdottir last week after her party came second in the election.
Jakobsdottir told broadcaster RUV that the breakdown of the talks was a huge disappointment and that talks had been progressing well.

(Reporting by Elias Thorsson, writing by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Toby Chopra)

