ICC suspends Steve Smith for one Test
Players 'furious' over 'leadership group' link to cheating scandal, Smith banned

Church shooter killed himself after vehicle chase, sheriff tells CBS

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - The man who killed at least 26 people in a Baptist church in a rural Texas town on Sunday died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told CBS News in an interview on Monday morning.

Tackitt said gunfire was exchanged between the gunman and two armed citizens during a vehicle chase after the shootings.
"There was some gunfire exchanged, I believe, on the roadway also, and then (the shooter's vehicle) wrecked out," said Tackitt. "At this time we believe that he had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, after he wrecked out."

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

