The woman who helps hoarders - and wants people to know they're not just 'lazy'
Lebanon interior minister says thinks PM Hariri could return in days

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk said on Monday he was under the impression that Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation while in Saudi Arabia over the weekend, would return to Beirut within days.

Machnouk said Hariri's meeting with Saudi King Salman in Riyadh on Monday showed "rumors" were untrue, in an apparent reference to speculation in Lebanon that Hariri had been detained in Saudi Arabia or forced to quit.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis and Tom Perry; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

