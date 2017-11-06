Lebanon interior minister says thinks PM Hariri could return in days

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk said on Monday he was under the impression that Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation while in Saudi Arabia over the weekend, would return to Beirut within days.

Machnouk said Hariri's meeting with Saudi King Salman in Riyadh on Monday showed "rumors" were untrue, in an apparent reference to speculation in Lebanon that Hariri had been detained in Saudi Arabia or forced to quit.



