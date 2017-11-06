News

2017 will be among three hottest years on record: U.N.

Reuters
Reuters /

BONN, Germany (Reuters) - This year is set to be among the three warmest since records began in the 19th century, the head of the U.N.'s weather agency said at the start of a 200-nation conference on slowing climate change in Bonn, Germany.

Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization, said that 2017 would be slightly cooler than a record 2016.
"2017 is going to be among the three warmest years on record," he said in a speech to delegates. That would put it roughly level with average surface temperatures in 2015.

(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

